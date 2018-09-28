A mobile phone store in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue in the Milan neighborhood of Uptown was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD said a man entered the Metro PCS store about 1 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied, police said, and handed the robber cash and six cell phones.
Police said the subject then put the items in a Metro PCS bag then fled the location on foot southbound on Baronne Street before taking a right on Delachaise Street.
New Orleans police also reported two simple robberies authorities say happened early Friday morning.
The victim of Friday's first simple robbery, a 22-year-old man, was standing outside of a business in the 400 block of Bourbon Street about 2:50 a.m., police said, when he was surrounded by five men and one woman.
One of the suspects pushed the victim, took his phone and stated that he victim had to pay cash to get it back, according to NOPD.
Police said the victim then walked to the Chevron in the 400 block of North Rampart Street and flagged down an officer while the suspects fled.
Another simple robbery was reported at about 2:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District, according to NOPD.
Police said in that incident, a 35-year-old man was at work when he encountered the suspect, who was a renter at the location.
NOPD said the suspect was intoxicated and the victim tried to detain him to keep him from driving.
When the victim pulled out his wallet to get a business card, the suspect grabbed it, took cash from it and fled, police said.