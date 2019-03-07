The four children, ages 8 to 14, were fast asleep in their Terrytown home after a day of Mardi Gras celebration.

Kristina Riley, the mother of three of them, was still out when 33-year-old Terrance Leonard, whom authorities described as her boyfriend, allegedly grabbed a hammer.

The why is unclear. The violence that authorities say Leonard was about to unleash inside the home in the 900 block of Monterey Court West was the kind that defies explanation.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Thursday that Leonard struck each of the four children in the head with a hammer while they were asleep in bed, killing two of them and leaving the other two with critical injuries.

Then, Lopinto said, Leonard waited for Riley, 32, to return. When she arrived around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, he bludgeoned her to death with the hammer.

What began as an unimaginable nightmare for a quiet neighborhood somehow got worse Thursday, as Lopinto revealed those grisly details at a news conference in which he expressed disgust at the carnage that Leonard is accused of unleashing.

"This person should never see the light of day, and the first chance he gets to be off of this earth, I’m OK with that," Lopinto said.

Leonard was arrested Wednesday morning after returning to the scene where authorities say he killed Ayden Riley, 10, and De’ryona Encalade, 9, before Kristina Riley, who is Ayden's mother and De'ryona's aunt, got home.

A neighbor reported hearing yelling at about the time Riley returned home, authorities said.

The call to 9-1-1, however, did not come in until 7 a.m. Wednesday, and was made by Leonard’s mother when she arrived with Leonard at the scene.

Lopinto said investigators suspect he returned with her in hopes of conjuring an alibi. The sheriff said Leonard was acting nervous when he was questioned, then arrested, and that he soon confessed to the killings.

Leonard hid the hammer and "hastily" attempted to clean up the scene, Lopinto said. After being taken into custody, he told investigators that the hammer was in a garbage can nearby.

Leonard told investigators he had been smoking crack, Lopinto said.

"Mr. Leonard says he was under the influence of narcotics, whether that's true or not I don't know ... He flipped out," Lopinto said. "There was no specific motive of why he did this."

The other two victims, both children of Riley’s, remained in critical condition in local hospitals Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released their names, but family members have identified them as Nashawna and Adrianna, who were said to be about 14 and 12 years old, respectively.

Leonard, who has a history of drug arrests, was living at Riley’s apartment, authorities said.

Riley’s mother, Idel Rhodes, told WWL-TV Thursday that Leonard was “garbage” with the children and that they “didn’t like him.”

Rhodes called for the death penalty, which will be a decision for Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office.

Leonard and his priors

Leonard appeared briefly before a commissioner in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna Thursday morning. He was appointed a public defender and was ordered held without bond on three counts of first-degree murder.

Bond was set at $750,000 on each of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and $50,000 for a count of obstruction of justice.

He has a history of drug arrests and stints in jail, according to records.

Leonard was listed with an address on Primwood Drive in Harvey when he was arrested on Lapalco Boulevard in February 2017, the most recent in a series of run-ins with law enforcement.

He was booked for fleeing officers and for possession with intent to distribute crack, marijuana, ecstasy and tramadol after officers saw Leonard and another man in a car inside a Winn-Dixie parking lot and suspected a “hand-to-hand” drug deal, a police report says.

Leonard pleaded guilty to resisting an officer a few months after his arrest and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, court records show.

Prior to the 2017 charges, Leonard faced similar counts in March, 2016, including a felony crack distribution charge, after a law enforcement task force executed search warrants on a house in the 4000 block of South Dells Street in Harvey and Leonard’s 2005 Acura MDX, according to a police report.

According to detectives, Leonard threw what turned out to be crack rocks on the ground as he exited the car when officers approached. He then tried to cover them up, leading to a brief struggle on the ground, the report says. He was also booked on attachments out of Orleans Parish and Westwego.

Leonard pleaded guilty to resisting an officer that time as well, receiving a six-month sentence.

In 2013, Leonard pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and simple battery, court records show. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in Westwego. Officers arrested him on a warrant for simple battery and found a marijuana blunt in a cup holder.

He received a six-month sentence on those charges.

According to a state corrections spokesman, Leonard served 20 months in state prisons on an aggravated flight charge from 2009 to 2011.

He returned to prison briefly in 2016, serving two months on a drug possession count before his release in November 2016 to probation, which he ended in June 2017.

Neighbors struggle to understand

Family members and neighbors in the apartments along Monterey Court struggled on Thursday to come to grips with the carnage.

A neighbor, Misty Fausnight, said that with school out this week, the street would normally be alive with the sound of children playing. In their place, she said, there was only “an eerie quiet.”

“Adrianna, Aiden and Dariana were like the three stooges,” said Fausnight, whose children often played together with the Riley children. “They were just always out, just being themselves ... and it’s not going to be the same. They lightened up the neighborhood. They were always the first ones outside, playing, making noise, waking you up.”

On Thursday evening, roughly 200 neighbors and supporters packed the street in front of the house, releasing scores of balloons into the air. Friends and relatives hugged one another, some of them sobbing.

Emmit Rhodes, Kristina’s Riley’s father, led a group of five riders on horseback down the street, stopping in front of the apartment as a gesture to the horseback riding he and his grandchildren often enjoyed together.

Earlier in the day, neighbors had created a makeshift memorial against a utility pole at the property line.

Rolanda Short, who lives two buildings down, left work early after her daughter called to say her son, Jeremiah, 11, was looking for her.

“I just broke down,” she said. “I just wanted to be home with my kids.”

On her way home, she picked up three stuffed bunnies, balloons and flowers and she and her children put them there next to the pole.

Short said her son was a classmate of Adrianna Riley. He hasn’t been able to sleep.

“I guess it was the agony of thinking about it; you know how kids don’t ever want to talk about it?” Short said. “I told him to come lay in my bed thinking he was going to go to sleep but every time I woke up he was up.”

“He was up until 6 o’clock this morning,” she said.