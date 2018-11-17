A 62-year-old man trying to cross North Broad Street was killed by a car at around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 7th Ward, near the intersection of Republic Street. Responding officers found the injured, unresponsive man lying near where he’d been hit, in the outer, downtown-bound lane of Broad. The vehicle fled the scene. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Friday night, not long before midnight, Robert Drake, 72, of River Ridge was killed as he drove his motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 48 near Rebel Street in River Ridge. A preliminary investigation by Louisiana State Police found that Drake was riding a 2008 Honda Goldwing west on Highway 48 at “a high rate of speed” and lost control as he entered a left-hand curve. He ran off the road to the right, entered a ditch, struck a culvert, throwing Drake from the bike. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is unknown; toxicology tests are pending.