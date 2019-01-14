St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a man suspected of a fatal shooting in St. Rose on Saturday.
Duvell London Sr., 58, faces a count of second-degree murder following the slaying of a 54-year-old man who was found gunned down in the 100 block of Second Street in St. Rose, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The victim has not been identified but was described as a resident of Avondale in Jefferson Parish.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a call about the case at 4:30 p.m. found the victim in a yard, dead from a bullet wound. Investigators early on received information leading them to suspect London in the killing.
The Sheriff’s Office didn’t elaborate or discuss a possible motive in what was St. Charles Parish’s first homicide of 2019.