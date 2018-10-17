The last open case involving civil rights abuses in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has culminated in a guilty plea and a white man's admission that he shot three black men walking through his neighborhood in hopes of evacuating a flooded New Orleans because he regarded them as "n----rs" and potential looters.

Roland Bourgeois, 55, pleaded guilty in New Orleans’ federal courthouse Wednesday to a hate crime and an illegal weapon use charge for firing a shotgun at and striking three black men in Algiers Point days after Katrina made landfall more than 13 years ago.

In exchange, prosecutors dismissed charges that Bourgeois conspired with others to carry out his actions and then lied to federal investigators in hopes of covering up the attack.

U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon tentatively set Bourgeois’ sentencing date for Jan. 17. If Lemmon approves of Bourgeois' plea deal, he would face between five and 10 years in prison, with prosecutors pushing for the top end of that range.

Bourgeois could withdraw his guilty plea and proceed toward trial if Lemmon rejects his deal as too lenient.

Bourgeois’ case was among several involving allegations of excessive use of force after Katrina compromised New Orleans’ levees and flooded the city. The feds prosecuted those cases after local officials initially declined to act.

They include the police killings of James Brissette and Ronald Madison on the Danziger Bridge, Henry Glover in Algiers, and Danny Brumfield in front of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Police officers were charged in each of those cases, which all produced at least one conviction.

Though Bourgeois wasn’t a cop, the racial aspects of his case attracted scrutiny from investigative journalist A.C. Thompson and later the U.S. government.

On Wednesday, prosecutors read a summary of the case that Bourgeois signed off on. The document described how he and other Algiers Point residents set up a sort of vigilante patrol to shield their homes and belongings from — in their words — "n----rs ... tearing up" the city in the wake of Katrina.

That remark appeared to be a reference to reported and rumored break-ins in the chaos of the flood. The group used fallen trees to barricade streets off and armed themselves with guns, including Bourgeois' then-teenaged son, who was given a pistol, the feds said.

Then, three black men encountered Bourgeois near his home on Vallette Street as they headed to a nearby ferry terminal that was a makeshift evacuation point.

Bourgeois aimed a shotgun at them and pulled the trigger without warning, hitting all three and seriously injuring one. The feds said Bourgeois boasted that he "got one" and — uttering a racial epithet — threatened to kill him if he survived.

He later displayed like a trophy the bloodied baseball cap that fell from one of the wounded men, Donnell Herrington.

Prosecutors once had said Bourgeois hit only one of his targets. But on Wednesday they said he had wounded all three.

After the hearing, Lemmon asked Bourgeois if the allegations read by a prosecutor were true.

Wearing shackles and an orange prisoner's jumpsuit, he hesitated for a few moments before saying, "Uh, yes, Your Honor."

Doubts over Bourgeois’ health resulted in more than a dozen delays in his case after he was initially charged eight years ago, though details have largely been kept under seal.

In 2014, Lemmon left the case in indefinite limbo when she ruled he was physically unable to endure a trial after he had pleaded not guilty.

Yet last year, a Tulane University psychiatrist determined Bourgeois had regained the capacity to go through a trial. Authorities re-arrested him and charged him with an unspecified bail violation, and Lemmon had him medically evaluated again.

At the conclusion of the evaluation, Lemmon ordered Bourgeois to stand trial Nov. 26. But as of last week he indicated he would rather just plead guilty.

He appeared in court Wednesday holding a walking cane and answered Lemmon's questions in a soft voice. After saying he had studied geology in college, he acknowledged undergoing psychiatric treatment and said he suffered from "nightmares and stress."

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's office hasn't publicly discussed its decision to strike a plea deal with Bourgeois. Yet, if Lemmon approves the deal, Bourgeois would forfeit his right to appeal his conviction, which could be significant in a case involving a defendant whose mental and physical health has previously been questioned.

