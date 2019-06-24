An 18-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Marrero on Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened about 3:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Jung Boulevard, Capt. Jason Rivarde said. Investigators haven’t named a suspect or publicly discussed a potential motive behind the shooting, and the victim was in surgery about 4:40 p.m., Rivarde said.
Deputies haven't said whether the shooting may be related to one Sunday in Waggaman that left another 18-year-old woman wounded. A teenaged boy and a 31-year-old woman accused of giving him the gun used in the shooting were arrested in that case.
No other details were immediately available. Check back with any updates.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas