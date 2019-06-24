crime scene tape stock
An 18-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Marrero on Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened about 3:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Jung Boulevard, Capt. Jason Rivarde said. Investigators haven’t named a suspect or publicly discussed a potential motive behind the shooting, and the victim was in surgery about 4:40 p.m., Rivarde said.

Deputies haven't said whether the shooting may be related to one Sunday in Waggaman that left another 18-year-old woman wounded. A teenaged boy and a 31-year-old woman accused of giving him the gun used in the shooting were arrested in that case.  

No other details were immediately available. Check back with any updates.

Ramon Antonio Vargas

