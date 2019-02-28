A man was discovered cut to death in his room at a budget hotel in Treme on Thursday hours after he checked in with a woman, according to police and a source who reviewed surveillance footage.
Staff at the Empress Hotel found the man lying in a bed in a first-floor room shortly before noon, New Orleans police said. Within hours, detectives determined that he was the victim of a slashing or stabbing and opened a homicide investigation.
The man’s name has not been released and police said they were still in the initial stages of their probe. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office is set to release the victim's identity after an autopsy.
A source said the man got a room with a woman who looked to be in her 20s shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. The woman left the hotel before 4 a.m. without formally checking out, according to the source.
The woman‘s face was caught on high-definition surveillance footage, the source said.
The staffer who entered the room hours after her departure found a bloody mess, according to the source. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.
On Thursday afternoon, crime scene technicians carried out several large evidence bags as officers interviewed other guests.
The Empress Hotel is a short walking distance to Louis Armstrong Park and the French Quarter, but it caters to patrons looking to save a buck. The hotel’s video cameras have captured several armed robberies over the past few years, including two in one month in August 2017.
In 2015, the inn’s reputation was so low that it appeared on the Travel Channel’s reality makeover show "Hotel Impossible” for an episode called “The Big Sleazy.”
NOPD Homicide Detective Maggie McCourt is leading the investigation into the killing. Police asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.