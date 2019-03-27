A deputy-involved shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in Terrytown late Wednesday left a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy shot and a potential suspect dead, according to officials.
The shooting occurred outside of an IHOP near the corner of Terry Parkway and the Westbank Expressway about 10:40 p.m., Sheriff’s Office spokesman Glen Boyd said.
The deputy was taken to University Medical Center, Boyd said, where he had successful emergency surgery and is expected to recover. Jefferson Parish councilman Chris Roberts said in a Facebook post that Sheriff Joe Lopinto went to the hospital to check on the deputy after the shooting occurred.
The potential suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, an official said.
No other details were immediately available.
