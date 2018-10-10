More than 13 years after the storm, the last open case alleging civil rights abuses in New Orleans in the apocalyptic wake of Hurricane Katrina appears to be on the brink of resolution.

Roland Bourgeois, who for now has pleaded not guilty to charges that he shot at a group of black men in a racist attack in Algiers shortly after the 2005 storm, is due to appear in front of U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on Oct. 17 for a rearraignment hearing, according to a notice filed Wednesday.

Rearraignments are typically held when a defendant agrees to abandon a not-guilty plea as part of a deal with prosecutors rather than face a trial, which in Bourgeois’ case is set for Nov. 26.

It is not clear what the terms of a deal may be for Bourgeois, whose case has been delayed repeatedly because of questions over his physical and mental health. Federal Public Defender Claude Kelly, whose office represents Bourgeois, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Bourgeois’ case is one of several centering on post-Katrina civil rights abuses that the feds prosecuted after local officials failed to act. Others included the police killings of James Brissette and Ronald Madison on the Danziger Bridge, Henry Glover in Algiers, and Danny Brumfield in front of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

All of those cases involved charges against police officers, and all of them led to at least one conviction.

In post-Katrina hate crime case, judge sides with defendant in jury selection dispute The federal judge presiding over the case of a man charged with a hate crime in Algiers in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has sided with h…

The case against Bourgeois, 55, is different because he wasn’t a cop. But he is white, and the racial optics surrounding his case drew attention, first from investigative journalist A.C. Thompson and then the U.S. government.

Bourgeois is accused of firing a shotgun at three black men who were trying to evacuate the city on foot through his Algiers Point neighborhood on Sept. 1, 2005, three days after Katrina’s landfall.

He had allegedly warned he would shoot anyone who was “darker than a brown paper bag” and came close to his home on Vallette Street. Authorities say he did just that and then bragged that he “got” one of the men following the shooting — going so far as to display the bloodied baseball cap that fell from the head of Donnell Herrington when he was struck by gunfire.

Bourgeois also ordered a witness to lie to investigators who later looked into the shooting, federal authorities have said.

A federal grand jury indicted Bourgeois in 2010 on hate-crime and firearms charges. But the case was postponed more than a dozen times because of questions about whether Bourgeois was mentally and physically fit to withstand a trial.

Details have largely been kept out of the public record. But Lemmon in August 2014 deemed Bourgeois — who was out on bail — to be “physically incompetent” to stand trial, and she postponed the case indefinitely.

However, a Tulane University psychiatrist last year determined that Bourgeois had regained the ability to stand trial. Authorities soon took him into custody again and charged him with an unspecified bail violation.

Lemmon ordered Bourgeois to once again be evaluated mentally and physically so that she could decide whether to schedule a trial date for him.

He was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons earlier this year. But in June, after the evaluation was completed, Lemmon ordered Bourgeois to stand trial this fall.

White man charged with shooting at black men post-Katrina again faces trial, despite prior health worries Despite earlier concerns over his physical and mental health, an Algiers white man charged with shooting at a group of black men in a racist attack a few days after Hurricane Katrina will stand trial in the fall, a federal judge has decided. The ruling this month from U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon came nearly four years after she had indefinitely postponed the trial of Roland Bourgeois Jr., now 55.