The man charged with fatally shooting the well-known towing company owner Lee “Big Lee” Martin in Metairie a few months ago has posted $500,000 bond to await the resolution of his case outside of jail.

Wayne Higgins on Wednesday posted a $242,100 property bond, and the rest came through a $257,900 commercial bond, Jefferson Parish court records show.

Higgins, 78, and Martin, a 53-year-old with a pugnacious reputation, lived next to each other on Bonnabel Boulevard and had feuded for years.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, cameras at both men’s homes captured footage of Higgins becoming enraged at Martin for blowing yard debris into the street.

Later, as Higgins backed out of his driveway, Martin squirted Higgins’ truck with the garden hose he was using at the moment. The two exchanged words as Higgins rolled his window down, and Martin may have gotten Higgins wet by squiring the truck again, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Higgins stepped out of his car, took his gun out of a fanny pack and shot Martin, in plain view of the cameras. Higgins unloaded his gun, stowed it away in his truck, moved the vehicle and went into his home.

Martin tried to use his cellphone as he walked across the yard, but the self-style LSU sports superfan collapsed on the side of his house and died, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

Deputies soon arrived and arrested Martin. Prosecutors secured a murder charge against him in July.

Higgins’ attorney, Roger Jordan, has argued that manslaughter would be a more appropriate charge for his client. Higgins faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder and has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Higgins, who was being held at the jail in Gretna, had previously failed to convince a court commissioner to lower his bail to $240,000, arguing that real estate his family had offered to put up as collateral wasn't being assessed at its actual value.

Both Martin’s and Higgins’ homes were recently put up for sale.

