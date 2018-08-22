A federal judge in New Orleans handed a two-year prison sentence Wednesday to the business partner of a Metairie doctor who admitted to threatening to kill law enforcement agents, defrauding the Medicare and Medicaid programs, and plotting to illegally sell pharmaceutical drugs.

Stephen Guilbault, 44, was also ordered to spend two years on parole after his release from prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans said.

Guilbault received his sentence about eight months after going before U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman and pleading guilty to using Dr. Shannon Christopher Ceasar’s pre-signed prescription forms to prescribe drugs contained in Percocet, Vicodin and Adderall to himself, a girlfriend and a relative.

The punishment fell below sentencing guidelines. Federal law allows judges to go above or below those guidelines based on a number of factors, including a defendant’s history.

Guilbault also pleaded guilty to plotting to issue prescriptions to patients of Gulf South Physicians on Houma Boulevard when Ceasar was out of the office, despite Guilbault’s lacking a license to do that. The patients included Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, scamming $46,000 from those programs that Guilbault agreed to pay back, court records said.

2nd man pleads guilty in case of Metairie doctor who admitted to drug plot, threats to kill feds A second defendant pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in a case that focused mainly on his business partner, a Metairie pain doctor who…

His attorney, Sara Johnson, declined comment Wednesday.

Guilbault co-owned Gulf South Physicians with Ceasar and was the clinic’s office manager. Despite his working with Ceasar, the charges against Guilbault were not as serious or salacious as those against the doctor.

When Ceaser was arrested in July 2016, authorities said he sold scores of prescriptions for sex and money while also falsifying patient files. Federal agents said a prescription found in Ceasar’s sports car had been written in the name of a man who later died of a drug overdose.

Authorities also claimed Ceaser had suggested he was willing to kill narcotics investigators and members of the state Board of Medical Examiners in phone calls that were recorded as he grew worried that his clinic was about to be shut down.

“I’ll … make Baton Rouge look like a (expletive) kindergarten,” Ceaser was accused of telling an informant over the phone, days after a lone gunman killed three law enforcement officers in Louisiana’s capital.

Feldman gave Ceasar a 10-year prison sentence in March after the doctor pleaded guilty in the case, which prosecutors pursued in the backdrop of the nationwide opioid overdose epidemic.

In a separate case in Feldman’s courtroom, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans said 40-year-old Tony Lam pleaded guilty to a charge of plotting to illegally distribute the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. The case against him involved an informant meeting Lam in the parking lot of the Lakeside Mall in Metairie in July 2017 to buy drugs during a sting operation, court records show.

Lam faces between 10 years and life in prison, federal prosecutors said. Feldman tentatively set Lam’s sentencing for Dec. 5.

10-year sentence for Metairie pain doc who admitted drug plot, threatening to kill federal agents A pain doctor from Metairie who admitted committing health care fraud, threatening to kill law enforcement agents and plotting to illegally do…

Guilbault’s punishment fell below sentencing guidelines, under a section of federal law that gives judges the discretion to go below mandatory minimum punishments based on the seriousness of a crime and a defendant’s history.