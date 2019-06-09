New Orleans firefighters battled a 2-alarm structure fire at a laundromat and a cellphone store in a shopping complex connected to the Magnolia Discount gas station in the 3400 block of South Carrollton Avenue Sunday morning.
By 10:30 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the fire extinguished. Four NOFD fire trucks and an Entergy truck are at the scene.
Reports from the scene say the Wash-N-Dry 24-Hour Laundromat and Metro PCS stores caught fire after a truck crashed into the Metro PCS store. Both buildings are hollowed out and charred from fire damage.
A clothing store also in the shopping complex, Flavor Street Wear, appears to have also sustained damage.
06/09/2019. 2- Alarm Fire. S. Carrollton & Olive St. pic.twitter.com/Ma2BZ7NnfA— NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) June 9, 2019
