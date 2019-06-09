New Orleans firefighters battled a 2-alarm structure fire at a laundromat and a cellphone store in a shopping complex connected to the Magnolia Discount gas station in the 3400 block of South Carrollton Avenue Sunday morning.

By 10:30 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the fire extinguished. Four NOFD fire trucks and an Entergy truck are at the scene.

Reports from the scene say the Wash-N-Dry 24-Hour Laundromat and Metro PCS stores caught fire after a truck crashed into the Metro PCS store. Both buildings are hollowed out and charred from fire damage.

A clothing store also in the shopping complex, Flavor Street Wear, appears to have also sustained damage. 

More to come.

