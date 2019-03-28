New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans' Garden District that occurred Thursday afternoon.
The shooting was reported at the intersection of Harmony and Prytania streets just after 5 p.m.
Can't see map below? Click here.
It was among at least four shootings reported in New Orleans since Wednesday night.
About 5:50 p.m. Thursday, a woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg she suffered in the 7000 block of Martin Drive in New Orleans East.
About 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Louisa Street in Desire, three men between the ages of 35 and 43 were playing cards in front of a store people in two dark cars pulled up and shot at them. One victim was shot in the chest, another in the left elbow and another to the right forearm along with two grazes to the chest, police said. All took their own rides to the hospital.
About 2:20 a.m. at the corner of North Robertson and Spain streets in the 7th Ward, a 26-year-old man was shot in the left forearm, police said.
• At least four cuttings were reported in three separate incidents Wednesday, New Orleans police said.
A 64-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were stabbed by a woman with whom they were fighting in the 1700 block of North Robertson Street in the 7th Ward, police said. Paramedics took both victims to the hospital.
A 29-year-old woman was stabbed in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East about 4:15 p.m. during a fight, police said. Investigators obtained a warrant to arrest Lernise Watson, 33, in the case. The victim got to the hospital on her own, taking a private ride.
A 28-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times during a fight about 8:50 p.m. at the corner of North Villere and Bienville streets near the former Iberville housing development, police said. Police booked J’Nea Perkins, 28, as a suspect in the case.
• A gunpoint robbery and two attempted robberies were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, New Orleans police said.
A 59-year-old man was beaten to the ground by another who demanded money, but the victim was able to fend off the attacker, who took no money, about 11:35 a.m. at the corner of Gravier and South Derbigny streets on the edge of Mid-City, police said.
About 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of St. Joseph Street in the Central Business District, a 33-year-old woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint as she was walking and someone in a car pulled up next to her, police said. The woman fled from the attacker.
About 5:20 a.m. at a Waffle House restaurant in the 4600 block of Old Gentilly Road, a man walked in and handed a cashier a note demanding money, police said. As the would-be robbed pulled a gun, an employee was able to take the weapon away and forced the intruder out of the restaurant, police said. The would-be robber fled, said police, who released surveillance camera images of a suspect.