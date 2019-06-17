NOPD seeks driver who injured officer
The New Orleans Police Department said it was looking for a man who hit a police cruiser, injuring an officer, when police tried to stop him at a gas station in Gentilly Terrace on Sunday.
Authorities said officers observed "suspicious activity" at the Shell gas station in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue about 12:30 p.m.
When cops approached a black Infiniti FX35 SUV with a temporary license tag, police said, the driver backed into a parked vehicle. As an officer got out of his marked vehicle to investigate, the driver slammed into his vehicle's door, injuring him. The driver also hit another officer's vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call NOPD 3rd District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Man shot multiple times, found on I-10
A man was found dead in a black vehicle on Interstate 10 eastbound in New Orleans early Monday, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the NOPD.
Few details were available, and police said it was unknown whether the man was driving on the interstate at the time of the shooting. The incident was reported about 2 a.m. at I-10 and Orleans Avenue.
I-10 eastbound between Tulane and Orleans avenues was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Woman booked on home invasion at Buras
Tyeshia Thomas, 25, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was booked on a count of felony home invasion that occurred May 30 in the Buras area, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Deputies who went to the 37000 block of La. 11 in Buras after receiving a complaint of a possible home invasion found an elderly, blind woman inside the residence who had been severely injured.
Deputies quickly identified Thomas as a suspect and arrested her without incident a short distance from the scene of the crime. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of "significant injuries," the Sheriff's Office said.
Two men sought over alcohol shoplifting
The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating two men wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident that occurred Friday. About 2:45 p.m., police said, the men entered a Walgreens store in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue, placed multiple bottles of alcohol into bags and fled without paying.
Police identified them as Mikishawn Lewis, 26, and Lionel Causey, 28.
Filming bystander robbed in Marigny
A woman who tried to record an altercation in Marigny on Sunday night wound up falling victim to a robbery instead, police said.
Authorities said the victim witnessed a man get out of a pickup to confront another man about money in the 800 block of Touro Street before 9 p.m. Sunday. When the woman, 69, took out a cellphone to record the incident, the truck's driver walked over to her, pushed her down and took her phone.
2 purse snatchings reported in CBD
One purse snatching and an attempt were reported within minutes of each other Sunday in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Police said that about 4:50 p.m., two females beat a 51-year-old woman walking near Baronne and Julia streets to the ground and stole her purse.
About the same time, a woman leaving a restaurant in the 200 block of Poydras Street was confronted by a female who tried to take her purse from her shoulder. Police said a bystander intervened and stopped the theft.
2 armed robberies early Monday in N.O.
New Orleans police said they received reports of two robberies at gunpoint early Monday.
First, a gunman demanded property from two men and a woman near Wall Boulevard and Cypress Acres Drive in Algiers about 12:45 a.m.
Then, about 2 a.m., a person with a gun demanded property from three people in a parking lot in the 1100 block of St. Roch Avenue. When one of the victims, a 27-year-old man, hit the robber with a bottle, the robber shot the man in the leg. The robber then hit another victim in the head with a gun and took her bag. The robber also hit another woman with a gun and took her bag, police said.
Woman robbed early Monday in Harvey
A woman fell victim to a robbery in the 1100 block of Peters Road in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said early Monday. Deputies said the victim was not injured. No other details were immediately released.
Man cut while driving on Claiborne Avenue
A 61-year-old man was cut in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Police said a woman began punching the man as they drove in a vehicle near Esplanade Avenue. The woman then grabbed a knife from the man and cut him. The man fled from the vehicle to a hospital.