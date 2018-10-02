The parents of a triple murder suspect who killed himself in the Jefferson Parish jail a year ago have filed a federal lawsuit demanding damages from officials in charge of the lockup.

Clinton Evans and Jeresa Morgan claim their son, Jatory Evans, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, had a history of post-traumatic stress disorder and should have been considered a high suicide risk. Nonetheless, the parents contend, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office – which runs the jail – failed to take steps that would have stopped Evans from hanging himself in his cell on Sept. 27, 2017, even after two other inmates had recently killed themselves in a nearly identical fashion.

Defendants named in the suit are Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, jail administrator Sue Ellen Monfra, guard Christopher Mayeaux, jail healthcare contractor CorrectHealth Jefferson, its insurer Ironshore Specialty, and two employees of CorrectHealth, Dr. William Lo and David Jennings.

Many aspects of the Evans case echo allegations made in another lawsuit filed roughly two months ago by the parents of Joshua Belcher, who hanged himself at the Jefferson Parish jail in August 2017, two weeks after another detainee named Jerome Bell had done the same.

The rash of suicides prompted Lopinto to launch a review of jail policies after he was sworn in as sheriff on Aug. 31, 2017, though that probe did not prevent the Parish Council from renewing its contract with CorrectHealth in December.

The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday did not respond to a request for comment on the suit filed by Evans’ family, which was filed just ahead of a key one-year deadline.

Wielding a knife and gun, Evans allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend, Sydney Hanson, and her parents – Dwayne and Samantha Hanson – before torching their Old Jefferson home on Nov. 7, 2016.

Investigators arrested Evans the following morning, and he was facing the death penalty after being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree feticide.

While jailed, the lawsuit said, Evans repeatedly complained to the staff that he was unwell, experiencing pains and aches in his body as well as distressing flashbacks related to his military service in Afghanistan.

Evans was placed in a single-person cell on suicide watch on multiple occasions, with one time coming after he wrapped a towel around his neck.

At one point, Lo ordered him to receive a medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. But during the last month of his life, Evans told fellow detainees he was struggling to fight the urge to harm himself, and his neighbors noticed said he seemed depressed and withdrawn, the lawsuit alleged.

The last time Lo examined Evans, he allegedly noted a “slight improvement in psychotic symptoms.” Yet Lo still doubled the dose of Evans’ medication after the patient asked for something stronger, the lawsuit said.

Citing the World Health Organization, the lawsuit said a patient request to increase medication is considered a warning sign for suicide.

Shortly before his death, Evans blocked the view into his cell with a blanket, a violation of jail rules that failed to draw a reaction from Mayeaux, the guard on the tier, according to the lawsuit.

About an hour after the blanket went up, a man who was later convicted in the beating death of his 14-year-old son looked behind the blanket because he was concerned how long Evans had been out of sight.

Furnell Daniel saw Evans with his back against the wall, head slumped to the side and a sheet around his neck.

Daniel motioned over to Mayeaux that Evans had hanged himself. Evans was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities determined Evans had hanged his bedsheet from an expanded metal grate welded to the window inside his cell, the lawsuit said.

That method was so similar to how Bell and Belcher had taken their lives that the investigative report on Evans’ suicide refers to him as Bell in one spot, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit doesn’t specify an amount of money sought. It was prepared by attorneys Elizabeth Cumming and Gary Bizal, who’s handled a number of civil rights lawsuits filed against the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When news of Evans’ death broke, the sister of Dwayne Hanson said she was relieved her family would be spared “never-ending court dates and a painful trial.”

“We look forward to healing as a family and never having to stare evil in the face again,” Dawn Hanson said in a statement.

