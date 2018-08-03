Fouad “Fred” Zeton hoped to have dinner with his 31-year-old son on Wednesday, but Zeton Jr. bowed out, saying he had plans to go by the French Quarter bar where he used to work.

A few hours later, the elder Zeton got a call with information that would change his world -- his son had been shot to death by a friend.

On Friday, the former professional boxer and well-known political donor stood up from an ornate couch in the lobby of the Magnolia Mansion, a Garden District bed and breakfast that he owns. He winced, grasped onto his friend David Courcelle, and tried to put his grief into words.

“I was a fighter. I was taught to be strong, but my son took all of my strength with him,” he said. “I don’t know how I’m going to live without my son for the rest of my life.”

The news of his son's killing spread quickly in political circles.

Zeton is friends with a number of local politicians, among them New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who was celebrating her first-place finish in the mayoral primary last fall as Zeton stood next to her holding up a World Boxing Council championship belt.

He said Cantrell was the first person outside of his family to check on him as word got around that “Junior” had been killed. Mayoral spokesman Beau Tidwell said Friday that the Cantrell's office was “working actively with our police officers to see to it that justice is done.”

Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman also contacted Zeton.

The 56-year-old said he would need their support, along with that of his many relatives and friends, as he tries to grasp what has happened.

From what Zeton can understand, his son went to his former workplace — Attiki Bar & Grill in the 200 block of Decatur Street — and got into an argument with a friend and former co-worker, 21-year-old James Nero Jr.

He doesn’t know what the argument was over. But at some point, Nero went to a nearby car and was handed a gun by someone, Zeton said. He allegedly returned and shot Zeton Jr. twice, in plain view of at least one witness.

New Orleans police quickly jailed Nero on a count of second-degree murder. He remained behind bars Friday in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Zeton said he was heartbroken to learn the identity of his son’s accused murderer. The younger Zeton had shared meals with Nero at his a restaurant his father owned on multiple occasions.

“I served him food — drinks — three or four times,” Zeton said, referring to Nero. “He was supposed to be his good friend.”

Zeton said the killing shattered plans he and his son had crafted together. The younger Zeton quit his post at Attiki as he struggled to deal with a bitter child custody situation, his dad said.

The pair decided they would take a trip to Turkey next month, and that afterwards Junior would work for his dad and begin preparing to one day take over the family business.

Zeton said it made him proud to be in a position to support his son, who was a supporter of his 16-year boxing career as well as his forays into politics and business.

“He used to tell me, ‘I’m proud of you, Papa. I’m so proud to be your son,’ ” said Zeton, who expects four-time world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield to attend the funeral on Monday.

Zeton fled Syria for the United States as a teenager because he feared for his safety under the dictatorial regime of Hafez al-Assad. He never thought his son would be in mortal danger in New Orleans.

He said he still loves New Orleans, his “hometown,” but he prays that public safety improves before other families are torn apart by violence.

Courcelle placed his arm around the grieving father.

“To see my good friend in pain like this is horrible,” he said. “We’re going to move forward from this and seek justice for Fouad.”

WWL-TV's Paul Murphy contributed to this report.