A man was shot and two teenagers were carjacked in New Orleans between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Lower 9th Ward when an unknown man emerged from some bushes and shot another man.
The victim, who is 40 years old, was brought to a local hospital via private car, police said.
Then, early Tuesday morning, two teenage girls were carjacked shortly after midnight in the 6800 block of Tara Lane in New Orleans East, according to NOPD.
That incident began when the victims, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, were were rear-ended by two other women in a gray sedan, police said.
The passenger got out to check the damage as a woman from the other car approached the driver and demanded that she get out of the car as well. When she refused, the robber raised her shirt and showed a handgun, according to NOPD.
Police said the victims complied and the robbers fled in the stolen 2013 red Buick Verano, which was later recovered.