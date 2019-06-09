2 shootings reported Sunday in N.O.
Two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday in New Orleans.
A 33-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body while walking about 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Monroe Street, in the Carrollton area of Uptown, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in a private car.
Another man was shot about 5:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Villere Street, police said. He went to a hospital in a private vehicle.
Fire guts phone store, laundromat Uptown
New Orleans firefighters battled a fire at a laundromat and a cellphone store Sunday morning in a strip mall connected to the Magnolia Discount gas station in the 3400 block of South Carrollton Avenue.
The Fire Department said firefighters arrived at 8:39 a.m. to find a vehicle wedged in the front of the Metro PCS store in the complex. The cellphone store and the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat next to it were both heavily involved with smoke and fire.
A second alarm was called as crews fought to keep the fire from spreading to the gas station and to be sure no civilians were left in the complex.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the two buildings. On Sunday morning, the cellphone store and laundromat were hollowed out and charred from the fire. The Flavor Street Wear clothing store also housed in the complex received smoke and water damage, but the Magnolia Discount gas station and convenience store were unaffected, the Fire Department said.
By 9:13 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control, officials said. No injuries were reported.
The investigation into the fire's origins was turned over to the Police Department.
Health care facility has very small fire
New Orleans firefighters responded to a small fire Saturday night at a health care facility in the Touro neighborhood of Uptown.
Officials were alerted to the fire in a six-story masonry building in the 1400 block of Gen. Taylor Street at 10:55 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the Maison Orleans Health Care Center at 11 p.m. and found a burned box of clothing on the fifth floor.
Residents had already extinguished the fire by the time crews arrived, but firefighters helped relocate elderly and infirm patients to a different part of the facility. No injuries were reported.
Family victimized by home invasion
A woman, man and their son were victims of a home invasion Saturday morning in the French Quarter, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
A 46-year-old woman named Susanne Moore was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Decatur Street.
Police said Moore entered the victims' apartment and pointed a gun at the 19-year-old son while he was asleep. Police said she returned to her own apartment in the same building after he awoke, but when the teen's 37-year-old mother went to the complex's laundry room, Moore approached her with the gun, stating she had heard her boyfriend in the family's apartment.
Moore then entered a vacant apartment next to the family's before kicking in the door, announcing she was looking for her boyfriend and accusing the mother, son and 52-year-old father of holding him hostage, police said.
She then ran from the apartment screaming. Officers later apprehended her.
Kenner police probe two Friday shootings
The Kenner Police Department is investigating two shootings Friday night that ended with civilians wounded and a teenager arrested, according to a report in NOLA.com.
In one of the shootings, an 18-year-old was shot in the arm just before midnight in the 2600 block of Dawson Street, Lt. Michael Cunningham said. The victim, a 26-year-old woman and another 18-year-old boy were parked in a driveway when two people wearing dark-colored clothing fired shots, NOLA.com reported. The woman wasn't injured but the other teen was cut by broken glass from the car.
Cunningham said that earlier in the night, a group of people on bicycles opened fire about 10:30 p.m. at a motorist's car in the parking lot of the Comfort Suites Hotel, in the 2700 block of Idaho Street. The motorist told officers the shooting caused the car to crash.
Cunningham said several people fled the scene, including a 16-year-old boy who tossed aside two pistols and was later detained.
Authorities don't believe the shootings were related.
2 bicyclists rob woman at gunpoint
A woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning in the Bywater neighborhood. The 25-year-old woman was approached by two men on bicycles in the 3000 block of St. Claude Avenue after parking her car, police said.
One of the men implied that he was armed with a gun and demanded the keys to her car. After she complied, both men fled in the car.