A man and two teenage boys were shot Saturday night in the Lakeshore neighborhood during a violent 24 hours in the New Orleans area.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 10:44 p.m. A 21-year-old man a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were shot by an unknown suspect.

Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, while the other was transported by EMS.

The shooting was one of four shootings that were reported in the New Orleans area between 10 p.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday. In a 24-hour span, seven shootings were reported in the New Orleans area leaving three people killed and seven people injured.