A 12-year-old boy is in custody for fatally shooting his 9-year-old relative in New Orleans East Saturday night, according to officials.
Police announced they made an arrest for the shooting Sunday night and later booked the suspect for negligent homicide.
According to police, they arrived at the scene of the incident in the 6700 block of Bundy Road shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found the 9-year-old girl lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.
District Attorney's Office spokesman Ken Daley said the boy cannot be transferred to the adult state court system because he was booked with negligent homicide rather than something more serious.
Officials have not yet set a court hearing to determine whether the boy will remain in state custody at a juvenile detention center or be released to his family to await the outcome of the case. But a date for that hearing should be set by Wednesday, Daley said.
Check back with The Advocate for any more details.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.