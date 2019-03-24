Tulane University police booked two men and one woman into New Orleans’ jail late Saturday on allegations that they set a dorm-room door on fire.
Robert Money, 21; David Shelton, 20; and Naima Okami, 20, face counts of aggravated arson in the case, said Blake Arcuri, the general counsel of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail.
The charge is a serious one which can carry between six years and 20 years in prison upon conviction. Louisiana law defines the crime as intentionally setting a fire where it is foreseeable that human life is endangered.
Police didn’t immediately specify how they identified Money, Shelton and Okami as suspects in an incident that a campus group says was politically motivated and that became the subject of a Saturday afternoon tweet from Donald Trump Jr., the president's son.
According to The Advocate’s media partners at WWL-TV, Tulane University police have not said what prompted the slight burning of a plastic sign that appears to read "I am NOLABUILT" on a dormitory room door in Weatherhead Hall early Saturday morning.
The slogan is apolitical; it is a hashtag used by Tulane athletics.
But a student who lived in the dorm room in question is an officer for the Tulane chapter of Young Americans for Liberty, or YAL, a libertarian organization with chapters at other universities as well.
And YAL claims the fire was set soon after the student, Peyton Lofton, was identified online as a member of the group. YAL released photos on social media that showed a Tulane police officer examining the door and put out a statement of support for Lofton.
News of the small blaze — which set off a fire alarm but didn't physically injure anyone — ignited a social media firestorm in conservative circles.
Charlie Kirk, the founder of the right-wing activist group Turning Point USA, tweeted that Lofton is the president of Tulane’s Turning Point chapter and called the setting of the blaze “sick and dangerous.”
Kirk was then retweeted by President Donald Trump’s son and namesake, who rhetorically asked his 3.4 million followers whether the media would report on “this horrible crime.”
Tulane police told WWL-TV on Saturday that it had obtained warrants to arrest three students, two men and a woman. The two men are Tulane students, while Okami attends Brown University, according to Tulane spokesman Mike Strecker.
A photo on social media suggests Okami was in town visiting Shelton at the time of their arrest.