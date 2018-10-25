A teenager facing a first-degree murder charge involving a shooting was indicted Thursday in a separate incident where he is accused of attempting to bludgeon to death a counselor at the Orleans Parish Youth Study Center in September, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said.
Mikeise Jefferson, 16, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder of a 39-year-old male counselor. His bond for the new charge was set at $60,000 after the indictment was issued.
Officials said Jefferson disobeyed instructions from staff at the YSC around 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he entered an office in the building without permission, ransacked it and barricaded himself inside using furniture and other objects to block the door.
Staff members attempted to breach the doorway the next morning, at which time Jefferson spit on them and doused them with a milk carton full of his own urine. When the victim tried to push his way into the room, Jefferson broke off the arm of a chair in the room and used it to beat the counselor's head, officials said.
The victim survived but had to receive emergency treatment for a head and scalp wound that required several medical staples to close.
Jefferson's earlier counts of attempted first-degree murder involving a shooting and two open charges of armed robbery have been transferred to the adult Criminal District Court. A hearing is set for Oct. 31 to determine whether he should remain at the Youth Study Center or be transferred to a segregated youth tier at the Orleans Justice Center jail as he awaits trial.