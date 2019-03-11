One of the children who was injured in a triple murder in Terrytown last week died in a hospital Monday, according to a WDSU report.

Terrance Leonard, 33, previously confessed to attacking his girlfriend, Kristina Riley, and four children with a hammer last week in Terrytown. Two children and Riley died that day.

+12 Terrytown triple homicide: Children were killed in bed with hammer, woman killed returning home The four children, ages 8 to 14, were fast asleep in their Terrytown home after a day of Mardi Gras celebration.

The two other children were hospitalized. One of the hospitalized children died Monday, family told WDSU. Riley was the mother of three of the children and the aunt of the fourth.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Thursday that Leonard struck each of the four children in the head with the hammer while they slept, killing two of them and leaving the other two with critical injuries.

Then, Lopinto said, Leonard waited for Riley, 32, to return. When she arrived around 2 a.m. Wednesday, he bludgeoned her to death with the hammer.