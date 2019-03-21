A woman fatally stabbed her husband on Tuesday night and then managed to escape from deputies who had detained her for questioning before surrendering to investigators the following morning, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Rita Baker Grows, 33, now faces counts of second-degree murder and simple escape, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
According to the agency, deputies responded to a call reporting a stabbing at a home in the 100 block of East 6th Street in Edgard about 11 p.m. Tuesday. They found Joradae Grows Sr., 36, inside his home with a stab wound to his chest, and he died on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators determined Grows Sr. had been stabbed by Rita Baker Grows, his wife, during a fight, the Sheriff’s Office said, without elaborating. Two of Rita Baker Grows children, ages 15 and 14, and three of the couple’s children – an 11-year-old and 7-year-old twins – were in the home at the time of the deadly fight but were physically unharmed.
The deputies who first arrived at the home handcuffed Rita Baker Grows and placed her in the back of a police cruiser outside. Yet, while the deputies tended to Jordae Grows Sr., the woman was able to get out from the back of the cruiser and temporarily flee.
She turned herself over to deputies at the parish jail in LaPlace about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office.
Rita Baker Grows would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murdering Joradae Grows Sr.