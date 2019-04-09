The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a guard at the parish jail who allegedly admitted he let inmates out of their cells so that they could fight and then failed to report resulting injuries.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, an internal investigation led the agency to book Dylan Smith, 45, with unlawful performance of his duties.
Smith is accused of opening “multiple cells” in an area at the jail for inmates being held in solitary confinement and then letting the detainees fight each other while he watched from a control both. Two inmates were subsequently hurt, and Smith declined to report them to his superiors, the Sheriff’s Office said.
One of the injured inmates then notified the Sheriff’s Office about what had happened, and investigators interviewed Smith, who allegedly acknowledged that he had violated policy, according to agency paperwork.
Deputies jailed Smith, of New Orleans, on a count of malfeasance in office on April 4. He posted $25,000 bond to await the outcome of his case from out of jail.
Smith could spend up to five years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $5,000 if eventually convicted of malfeasance in office.
He no longer works for the Sheriff’s Office, agency Capt. Jason Rivarde said.
WWL-TV contributed to this report.