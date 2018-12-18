A Slidell man has been arrested on allegations that he broke into multiple St. Tammany Parish homes and robbed people of cash, medication and vehicle at gunpoint.

Jonathan Gabriel, 41, was arrested after the incidents, which both occurred Thursday afternoon.

Gabriel allegedly knocked on the door of the home in Lafittes Landing in the 900 block of Gause Boulevard West in Slidell about 5:45 p.m., police said. When the man, a World War II veteran, opened the door, Gabriel allegedly showed a gun, then stole cash, medication and car keys. Gabriel allegedly stole the man's Chevrolet Malibu and fled the area.

Tips "came pouring in" after images of the suspect were released Friday, police said. Gabriel was eventually located, and the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Lacombe.

"Anyone who preys on the elderly has no place in our community," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal in a news release.

Gabriel was also linked to a similar robbery in the Lacombe area, which occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Rising Sun Street, deputies said.

The man said he heard a knock and when he opened the door, Gabriel was pointing a pistol at him while wearing a bandanna around his face, according to the sheriff's office.

Gabriel demanded money and fled the scene with a small amount of cash, a revolver and two bottles of prescription medication, officials said.

Gabriel was arrested and booked with armed robbery and use of a firearm for that incident.

Information from The Advocate staff reporter Della Hasselle was used in this report.