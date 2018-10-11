Eleven workers within a home under renovation in the 7th Ward were hurt after the building collapsed, according to a report from the New Orleans Fire Department.
The collapse of the home located at 1916 Columbus Street occurred about 10:36 a.m.
One worker was rescued from the rear of the single-story duplex after he was trapped by debris. He was conscious but "immobile," according to the release, and transported to an area hospital. Three men who escaped the home were lying on the ground nearby when EMS arrived and were treated on scene, then transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Seven other had cuts and abrasions and were also hospitalized for further evaluation, the release said. The homeowner escaped unharmed.
The building was leaning against another home at 1920 Columbus Street, which will remain vacated while inspections are done to ensure stability.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.