A shooting and a stabbing were reported in New Orleans East between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
The shooting was reported Saturday around 2:37 p.m. in the 12300 block of the North I-10 Service Road. A 25-year-old woman saw a tall, unknown man wearing all black clothing shooting a handgun.
When the victim confronted the suspect as he was attempting to drive away, the suspect opened his car door and fired several shots at the victim.
The victim suffered a grazed gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.
The stabbing happened around 5:22 a.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Dwyer Road.
Police said a man was stabbed by five unknown men while trying to pick up a friend at a local night club. The victim was assaulted by the men as he was leaving the location, sustaining several cuts to the body.
The was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.