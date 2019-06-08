Algiers woman accused of shooting ex-friend
An Algiers woman was booked with attempted second-degree murder after authorities said she shot her former boyfriend in the head during an argument, NOLA.com reported.
The victim, a 35-year-old Marrero man, survived the shooting and managed to drive himself to a hospital, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred May 18 in the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of Manhattan Boulevard. The man told investigators he’d just arrived at work when his ex-girlfriend, Denise Phillips, 34, parked behind his car, blocking him in.
The man said he had recently ended a five-year relationship with Phillips. They began to argue, and Phillips pulled out a knife, the man said. No details were available about the rest of the encounter, including the point when Phillips allegedly shot the man.
The Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Phillips’ arrest on May 19. She was eventually arrested in Ascension Parish and transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on May 31.
She was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail on the attempted murder count. But she was being held without bond as a fugitive from Kenner police. No details were available about that charge.
Harvey man indicted in Kenner killing
A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted a Harvey man on a charge of second-degree murder in a fatal drive-by shooting that followed a fight outside a bar in Kenner.
Edwin Gomez-Duarte, 18, is accused of shooting 22-year-old Arnold Matute-Vasquez just after midnight on Feb. 16 in the 800 block of Daniel Street.
Authorities say the two men were part of separate groups that fought outside the bar, after which Gomez-Duarte and his friends got into a red Chevrolet Cobalt and drove away, only to circle back and fire on the other group. Matute-Vasquez was hit in the chest and died at the scene.
Kenner police pulled over the Cobalt heading westbound on Airline Drive, and authorities said Gomez-Duarte, also known as "Chancha," threw a 9mm pistol out of the window.
Authorities said Gomez-Duarte confessed to the killing, saying he had an ongoing dispute with the group that included Matute-Vasquez and had previously been shot in the foot by one of them.
Gomez-Duarte was also charged with obstruction of justice stemming from his alleged disposal of the gun.
He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
8-year-old boy grazed by bullet in N.O.
An 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet near South Dorgenois and Fourth streets shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to New Orleans police. He was taken to a hospital.
Stabbing reported in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was investigating a stabbing that occurred outside a Covington-area fast food restaurant Thursday night. The restaurant is off La. 1077.
The stabbing occurred during an altercation in the parking lot, deputies said. The victim, who sustained multiple wounds, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The Sheriff's Office said one or more arrests are forthcoming.
Covington gas station held up
The Covington Police Department said a Shell station at 1001 S. Tyler St. was the site of an armed robbery about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Two masked and armed men forced an employee into the store and demanded cash from the register. They fled on foot with the money.
Coast Guard rescues two men from island
The Coast Guard rescued two 70-year-old men Friday from a beached vessel at Freemason Island in Chandeleur Sound.
The Coast Guard station in Mobile, Alabama, received a report at 8:11 a.m. of an overdue 25-foot vessel with two men aboard. The two men had left Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, on Wednesday and were expected to return Thursday.
After receiving a report from an oil rig helicopter crew of a capsized vessel beached at Freemason Island with two people on land waving their hands, a Coast Guard airplane crew located the men at 11:05 a.m., and a helicopter from New Orleans landed on the island and recovered the men.
Man arrested over 5 Algiers burglaries
New Orleans police arrested Jeremy Picou, 26, in connection with multiple residential burglaries in Algiers. They said he burglarized five homes.
On May 31, officers conducted a search in the 3000 block of Wall Boulevard and found multiple stolen items. Picou admitted the burglaries, police said.
$5K reward offered
in Slidell-area slaying
Crimestoppers said Wednesday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jules Johnson, who is accused of a deadly May 19 shooting at a business off Salmen Street near Slidell. That is double the standard reward amount.
Johnson is wanted on counts of second-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon.
NOPD: Gun-wielding man arrested
New Orleans police on Tuesday said they booked Aaron Burrow, 41, on allegations that he tried to hit someone with a metal pipe and then pointed a gun at the victim at Patterson Road and Olivier Street, in Algiers, on May 18.
Burrow faces a count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Man charged with
rape of juvenile
A grand jury in St. Bernard Parish last week indicted a 37-year-old man on a count of first-degree rape of a juvenile.
Jonathan Mason faces life imprisonment if convicted as charged. District Attorney Perry Nicosia said that Mason’s “heinous crime” deserves a life sentence. Mason’s bail was set at $100,000.
Rape suspect nabbed in Central City
Jeremiah Bivens, 31, was booked Monday on counts of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. New Orleans police had received a report May 1 in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue, in Central City, that he raped a woman.