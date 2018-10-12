A St. Tammany Parish Jail employee was fired Friday, accused of forging an inmate's signature on an official document.
Kyle Smith, who has worked at the St. Tammany Jail since September 2010, will be booked into the jail for one count of injuring public records. Smith was a corporal at the jail, promoted to the rank in September 2015.
Smith's forgery was discovered by a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputy on October 7 when they found a discrepancy with an inmate's signature on a bond form. Smith was interviewed as part of an internal investigation Friday afternoon and admitted to the forgery.
"I will continue to hold the men and women of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office to a higher standard," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "This single arrest does not define the good work done by our many dedicated and loyal employees who serve the citizens of the parish."