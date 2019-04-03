A Marrero man has been arrested on accusations that he shot three men in two separate incidents, with one of the victims dying from his wounds.
The pair of shootings occurred on Saturday and Monday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Alonzo Ford, 43, has been booked with a count of second-degree murder as well as two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
The first attack unfolded about 2:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of 2nd Avenue, JPSO said. Two men were shot following an argument, with a 50-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. A second man had a minor injury, for which he was treated and released, the Sheriff's Office said.
The second attack occurred two days later in the 6300 block of Acre Road. Ford is accused of shooting a 55-year-old man in the head after an argument. The man was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said. Ford was arrested following that shooting.
Investigators also booked Ford on counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.