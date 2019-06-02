Man shot early Sunday in N.O. East
A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Gawain Drive, in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police said the man was walking when a Ford SUV pulled up and the back passenger began firing shots. The victim was transported to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services.
Woman stabbed with screwdriver
An argument between a 61-year-old woman and a man in the 700 block of Howard Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday ended with the man stabbing the woman twice in the neck with a screwdriver, according to police.
Purse snatched at gunpoint in Treme
A 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Treme, police said. The victims were in the 1200 block of Marais Street about 2:30 a.m. when they were approached by a man with a gun.
The victims tried to run, police said, but the man caught up with them and snatched the woman’s purse.
Man attacked, robbed on Tchoupitoulas
A 23-year-old man walking in the 4800 block of Tchoupitoulas Street about 1:30 p.m. Saturday was attacked from behind and lost consciousness, New Orleans police said. The man later awoke to find his keys, phone and car were gone, according to police.
Coast Guard rescues 2 in Breton Sound
Two people had to be rescued by helicopter Saturday night after their vessel took on water in Breton Sound, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
According to the Coast Guard, a report came in at 4:53 p.m. that the vessel, the Miss Linda, was taking on water about 45 miles northeast of Venice.
A Coast Guard aircrew was able to locate the vessel at 5:32 p.m. and to drop two rafts and supplies to the two people. The aircrew remained on the scene until a helicopter capable of rescuing the two arrived at 5:54 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.
The two survivors were then hoisted onto the helicopter and taken to Boothville. No injuries were reported.