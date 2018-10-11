New Orleans police were investigating Thursday afternoon after a man and woman were hurt in two separate shootings.
The first incident occurred about noon near U.S. 90 and Carondelet Street in Central City.
One man was shot in the arm and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two lanes of traffic were closed in the area as police investigated.
The second shooting was reported about 1:21 p.m. and occurred in the 2400 block of D'Abadie Street in the 7th Ward.
The woman was shot in the arm, police said, but refused medical treatment.
