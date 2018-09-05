A 26-year-old man intentionally rammed three pedestrians with his car after driving against traffic in Gentilly on Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans police said.
Rickey Robinson faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he was arrested following the incident. Two of the victims in the case had minor wounds — a third victim was taken to a hospital with leg and head injuries and was listed in stable condition, police spokesman Aaron Looney said.
Looney said Robinson “used his vehicle as a weapon” and drove the wrong way in the 2000 block of Lafreniere Street to hit the unidentified victims about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police called out to the scene said they found Robinson pacing in the street – he allegedly yelled at officers and refused to identify himself before he was handcuffed.
Aside from attempted murder, police also accused Robinson of reckless operation of a vehicle, lacking proof of auto insurance, and driving against traffic, all of which are traffic offenses.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Kenner police early Monday arrested two men accused of firing gunshots outside a car painting shop before going upstairs to sleep in a room with a copious amount of painkillers as well as marijuana.
According to police, 20-year-old Michael Giardina of Kenner and 19-year-old Nicholas Ladner of Harahan were arrested after officers received a call of two people shooting a gun multiple times outside Swifty Auto Painting in the 800 block of Daniel Street.
Officers surrounded the shop and spoke to a woman at the business’ front door, who said the two people for whom police may have been searching were sleeping in an upstairs apartment.
SWAT officers then raided the apartment, found Giardina as well as Ladner, and arrested them.
Police seized two handguns, about 500 pills of the pharmaceutical commonly sold as Xanax, and marijuana. “Based on witness statements and evidence found at the scene,” police said, officers booked Giardina with illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal marijuana possession, illegally possessing and intending to distribute Xanax, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and outstanding warrants.
Ladner was booked on outstanding warrants.
• The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Wednesday released the names of three men who were killed recently.
Lamont Lindsey, 42, was fatally shot at the corner of St. Bernard Avenue and North Broad Street at the edge of the 7th Ward on Aug. 28.
Cedric Burgess, 41, was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street in the Florida area on Aug. 30. Ray Certain, 60, was fatally stabbed during the same incident that left Burgess dead.