A Family Dollar store, a Waffle House and a group of two men and a woman were all held up at gunpoint on Wednesday, New Orleans police said in a preliminary report.
The New Orleans Police Department said the armed robberies began just after 10:15 a.m. in Algiers, when an armed man wearing a see-through mask on his face walked into the Family Dollar in the 4800 block of General Meyer Avenue and asked the cashier to empty the register.
The cashier told the robber she couldn't, police said, so the alleged robber then asked for cigarettes. She gave him several packs and he fled towards Huntlee Drive, police said.
NOPD described the suspect as a five-foot-seven tall black man with a medium build who is 35 to 45 years old and has facial hair, gold teeth and a dark complexion. In addition to the mask, he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and faded blue jeans, police said.
The next armed robbery happened in the 7th Ward just before 8 p.m., when a man armed with two guns approached three teenagers on Franklin Avenue and North Villere Street, police said.
NOPD said the man asked that the victims -- two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman -- give up their property. They complied, police said, and the alleged robber fled in a car belonging to one of the teens.
Police described the robber as a black man with a light complexion who is six-foot-one with a slim build and tattoos on his face.
During the third armed robbery, three men wearing masks and carrying guns held up employees of a Waffle House in New Orleans East, according to NOPD.
Police said the three men pointed their guns at the employees inside the store, located in the 1900 block of N. I-10 Service Road, and demand they empty their pockets and the cash register.
The alleged robbers all fled after one of the employees emptied the contents of the cash register into a bag, police said.