A man and a woman said they were at a bar in the St. Claude neighborhood when a man with a blue bandanna over his face entered and stole a man's wallet. The incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. at the business in the 3200 block of Saint Claude Avenue, according to an NOPD report.

The business was not named, although Queenie's on St. Claude is located in the area.

The man allegedly put a gun to the bartender's head before demanding cash. The man eventually fled the scene on foot, the report said.

Below are additional incidents reported to New Orleans police since Tuesday morning:

Two men said they were standing at street corner in the Lower 9th Ward Tuesday afternoon when they were robbed at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 2:01 p.m. near the intersection of N. Robertson and Charbonnet streets. The men, ages 44 and 19, said an unknown man approached with a gun and demanded cash. The man then fled the scene, according to an NOPD report.

A man attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in New Orleans East as she exited a school bus. The incident occurred about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Street and Arthur Drive, according to an NOPD report. The girl exited the school bus and a man in a truck was nearby, the report said. As she began walking home, the man in the truck allegedly pulled up alongside her and asked if she wanted a ride home. The girl ran to a nearby home for help and the man, estimated to be about 40 years old, fled toward Grant Street, the report said.

A 36-year-old man said he was the passenger in a vehicle in St. Roch when two armed men approached and robbed him. The incident occurred about 11:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of N. Derbigny Street, according to an NOPD report. One of the man grabbed keys and cash, while the other fired a gun. The man in the vehicle suffered a graze wound to the side of the head, according to the report. The man was hospitalized for treatment.

A 21-year-old man said he was walking in New Orleans East late Tuesday evening when two armed men approached and robbed him. The incident occurred about 11:26 p.m. in the 14000 block of Curran Boulevard, according to an NOPD report. The man said he was approached and asked for a cigarette. When he refused, one of the men attempted to hit him, while the other stabbed him. The man fell to the ground and the armed men attempted to reach into his pockets, the report said. The men eventually fled west on Curran Boulevard.