A Pentecostal pastor from Gretna says he plans to vigorously defend himself against allegations he illegally waved a pistol to take stolen cash back from a transgender sex worker following a botched tryst last month.
Wilfred Brown, who is 67 and describes himself as the pastor of Evariste Temple Church of God in Christ, faces counts of aggravated assault and soliciting prostitution in the Nov. 20 incident, while 29-year-old Brandon Smalls – who goes by the first name Kourtney – is accused of simple robbery.
Authorities investigating the case believe Brown was driving his car in New Orleans and picked up Smalls about 10:30 p.m. the night of the encounter. Brown stopped near the corner of Decatur Street and Esplanade Avenue at the edge of the Marigny “in an apparent attempt to solicit Smalls to engage (in) performing sexual acts,” according to court records.
At some point, Smalls “forcibly took a substantial amount of money” Brown had in a front pocket of his pants, said the records.
There was a fight, and Brown took his money back after aiming a 9-mm pistol at Smalls, authorities said.
State Troopers helping New Orleans police patrol the area got on the case after Smalls called 911 and reported being chased down the street by a gunman. Brown and Smalls were then interviewed separately, with Brown being pulled over as he was allegedly driving away from the area.
As he previously told police, Brown on Monday told The Advocate that he only pulled his gun out after being punched and robbed of as much as $370 by Smalls. He said the robbery happened when he generously gave Smalls a ride on a cold night and stopped the car to have a conversation.
Brown said the allegations outlined in Criminal District Court records were “not true” and that he “would sue … for this false accusation” if necessary.
“I’m a diabetic and have high blood pressure – I’m not going to do something like that,” Brown said.
Authorities alleged in court records that Brown's pants were unzipped after a trooper had pulled him over; an opened condom had been tossed on the ground near his truck; and in his back pocket he had a bottle with Viagra, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.
According to police, Smalls claimed Brown pulled over, put a condom on to begin initiating a sexual encounter, and then became enraged upon realizing Smalls was born male.
Brown then chased Smalls out of the car as well as down the street at gunpoint, police said, citing Smalls' version of events.
Both were arrested that night. Brown on Monday was out on $500 bond. Criminal District Court records do not show any prior arrests for him.
Smalls remained jailed. Bond for the robbery count was set at $2,500, but Smalls was being held without bond on allegations of violating the terms of a four-year probation received after pleading guilty to four counts of simple robbery in 2015.
At the time of the arrest, Smalls also appeared to be serving three months’ probation after pleading guilty to simple assault and simple battery in September. Initially Smalls had been accused in that case with extortion and aggravated battery but pleaded to reduced charges, records show.