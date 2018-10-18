One man was stabbed with a "trash stick" after two Sewerage and Water Board workers got into a fight at an office in St. Roch.
The stabbing occurred about 6:43 a.m. at the Central Yard Warehouse in the 2900 block of Peoples Avenue, according to a report from New Orleans police.
S&WB spokesman Curtis Elmore confirmed Thursday morning that the two men were employed as laborers. Elmore referred all further questions to the NOPD.
Both men, identified as 59-year-old Tony Williams and 48-year-old Samuel Goff, were arrested and booked with disturbing the peace by fighting.
The two employees were "having an argument at work," the NOPD said, when Williams before the stabbing. After an investigation, police said Goff was choking Williams before he was stabbed in the leg as Williams fought to get free. Goff suffered a minor injury, police said.
The NOPD did not specify what type of trash stick was used in the stabbing, but such tools can have metal, pointed ends used to stab trash for clean-up.
Goff was transported to an area hospital for treatment after the fight.
