An 11-year-old boy was shot late Friday evening in Algiers, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Southlawn Boulevard. Police said the boy was looking out a window when a person inside a silver vehicle fired shots toward the home.
The boy was grazed in the neck and transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.
Hours later, two more people were reported shot in the same neighborhood. In that incident, which occurred about 6:49 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lauradale Drive, a 19-year-old wound suffered a graze wound and a 25-year-old man was shot in the knee.
Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
There was no indication the two shooting incidents were related.
Check back for updates.