A warrant has been issued for a Slidell man's arrest after another man was shot in the head and killed during an apparent homicide at a business early Sunday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said they were looking for 29-year-old Jules Johnson in connection with the incident. He's wanted for second degree murder and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to the scene at a business located off Salmen Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found the victim, authorities said.
The Sheriff's Office said he was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are working to apprehend Johnson, authorities said, and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity.
Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.