A 57-year-old women died Monday from injuries she sustained Sunday night in a single-car accident on Monticello Avenue, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment for number internal injuries, but she died Monday afternoon, according to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office report. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities say that the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle after going over the railroad tracks near the Pope Street intersection. The car then struck a utility pole and slid on its side before coming to rest.
Toxicology tests are pending. The woman has not yet been publicly identified because authorities are notifying her family.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the accident.