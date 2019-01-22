The president of De La Salle High School is on medical leave after attempting to jump off the Huey P. Long on Monday, leading to the shut down of both spans for nearly three hours, according to authorities and school officials.

Carlton Dufrechou, the general manager of the Causeway Bridge authority, said an officer patrolling the Huey P. Long Bridge spotted what appeared to be a broken-down vehicle about 5 p.m. As the officer got out, the man who was later identified as Michael Giambelluca moved to the front of the car and then started going over the side of the bridge, which is about 135 feet tall, he said.

The officer quickly approached Giambelluca and grabbed his clothing, but it ripped, Dufrechou said. Giambelluca went over the barrier and landed on a girder several feet below the roadway.

Bridge police contacted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, who sent a crisis negotiator, a psychologist and relatives to help bring him to safety, Dufrechou said.

Giambelluca used a network of steel reinforcement beams that crisscross underneath the bridge to go back and forth between its two spans while threatening to jump, prompting police to shut down the bridge in both directions.

About 8 p.m., Giambelluca came up, turned himself over to the custody of emergency responders, and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, Dufrechou said.

“The good news is it was a save all the way around – not only with the driver, but also the first responders,” Dufrechou added. “Working up high on the Huey P. … is not the safest environment. It was also dark, and there are significant winds even on calm days.”

A longtime educator, Giambelluca has served as president of the co-ed Catholic high school in Uptown since early 2016.

In a statement to news media Tuesday, De La Salle officials said only that he was on medical leave and that they were "saddened by the reported incident." They sent a similar note to parents of students.

Before taking the reins at De La Salle, Giambelluca served as principal of Jesuit High School from 2001 to 2013, helping the Mid-City Catholic school through its recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

He then became the first lay president of the Jesuit-run Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska, and served there from 2013 to 2014. He was later principal of Christ the King Parish School in Terrytown from 2014 until his arrival at De La Salle.

Prior to his time at Jesuit, Giambelluca had been the athletic director at St. Martin's Episcopal in Metairie.