A New Orleans mother is facing a battery charge after she allegedly went onto a school bus and hit a 9-year-old.
The incident occurred on Feb. 4, according to a report from WWL-TV. The woman, Patrice Henry, allegedly went onto the Eisenhower Elementary bus as it was stopped near the intersection of North Roman and Allen streets after receiving a call that a 9-year-old had hit her kindergarten-aged son in the face.
Upon entering the bus, according to the report, students identified the 9-year-old as the one who had struck her son. Henry allegedly grabbed the child by the neck and struck him with a closed fist.
A video of the incident obtained by WWL-TV showed the wild scene.
The 9-year-old's mother discussed the situation with WWL-TV, adding that she felt the bus driver should be held liable as well.
"I would like for her to be fired,” Batiste said in the report. “I don't think she should be driving any child, because if you allow this parent to get on the bus, who's to say you're not going to allow it to happen again?"
The bus company said the driver has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.
