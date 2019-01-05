The New Orleans Police officer shot during a confrontation late Friday in Treme has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to authorities.

The NOPD has not released the identity of the officer, but said he joined the force in 2017.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue when officers were responding to a reported suicide attempt. The man involved opened fire, striking the injured officer twice in his body armor.

After being hit, the officer and three other responding officers at the scene returned fire, striking the man multiple times. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries, while the officer shot was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau continues to investigate the shooting. Per protocol, the three officer's who were also on scene Friday night have been reassigned while the investigation is ongoing.