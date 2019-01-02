Former Abita Springs Mayor Greg Lemons said he feels like the weight of the world is off his shoulders now that his six years in office are over, "but I do have a black eye."
That injury was the result of a man punching him in the face in what Lemons thinks was a mistaken case of road rage.
Lemons, whose last day in office was Monday, said he was about 75 feet away from his house the night of Dec. 21, returning from a Christmas party at the Lakehouse in Mandeville, when a late-model white Chevy Tahoe forced him off the road.
He said a man he'd never seen before approached his vehicle, and when Lemons rolled down his window, the enraged stranger began punching him in the face.
"I've never seen anything like it," Lemons said of the sudden, violent encounter. His assailant told him he was going to die in the ditch.
Lemons, who was in his wife's car, was able to get the vehicle out of the ditch without a problem and pulled forward a few feet.
"I'm 71 years old, plus I'm disabled," said Lemons. "I don't have any business fighting anyone." But the Vietnam War veteran got out of the car, preparing to defend himself.
When he did so, he said, the man got into his SUV and drove away.
It wasn't until hours later that Lemons decided he needed to file a police report. "I was still bleeding," he said. "My nose was bleeding pretty bad. I take blood thinners."
He knew where a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office patrol car would be located and drove to the intersection of La. 59 and Second Street, where he flagged down Deputy Scott Daussin. The two went to Town Hall, where Lemons made his report.
Daussin's report notes that Lemons' left eye was swollen shut, his upper lip was swollen and he had dried blood by both of his eyes. According to the report, Lemons said that he had two drinks at the party.
Lemons described his assailant to the deputy as a stocky man in his 30s who was either bald or had very short hair. He said Wednesday that he would recognize the man if he saw him again, but he didn't get the SUV's license plate number.
Lemons, who in 2017 was attacked by a man who spat in his face after being asked to leave Town Hall, doesn't think this incident had anything to do with his being mayor.
Instead, he thinks he was attacked randomly.
"This time of year, people get kind of crazy, with depression, drugs and alcohol," Lemons said.
Dan Curtis, who defeated Lemons on Dec. 8, said he was shocked to see his predecessor's appearance when they met Friday to go over matters before the changing of the guard.
"I feel sorry for him," Curtis said, adding that Lemons suffers from knee problems that were aggravated as he tried to twist away from the man attacking him.
Daussin reported that he went the following day to the spot where Lemons said the incident occurred and visited Lemons' home to inspect the vehicle. There was no damage, the report said, although the deputy did find dried blood on the driver's seat.
Daussin also learned that an apparently irate driver had honked at Lemons and flashed his bright lights at him as Lemons slowed down through an area at Sharp Road and La. 59 where construction is underway. But that vehicle passed Lemons, and the former mayor said Wednesday that he doesn't believe it was the same person.
Curtis said a deputy came by his office Wednesday to tell him that the matter remains under investigation.
"I would like to think this is pretty strange for Abita Springs," Curtis said.