New Orleans police on Wednesday jailed a man accused of a deadly hit-and-run accident in Central City on Oct. 18.
Howard McDowell, 23, of Marrero, faces a count of manslaughter in connection with the case, police said.
According to police, on the day of the early morning accident, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue after he had been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim was a pedestrian. If convicted of manslaughter, McDowell could face up to 40 years in prison.