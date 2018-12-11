A 19-year-old man is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of another man in Marrero last month, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Christopher Davis Jr., 19, of Rue Montespan Drive, faces a count of second-degree murder in the Nov. 27 killing of 22-year-old Eric Harris, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Harris was found fatally shot at the Ridgefield Apartments in the 2800 block of Mount Kennedy Drive. The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 35-year-old man was arrested on allegations that he armed himself with a chair to rob a Burger King restaurant of food in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City about 2:35 p.m. Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Steven Oliver is accused of entering the restaurant, grabbing a chair and then raising it after going behind the counter to demand food. The restaurant employees gave Oliver food, and he ran away; but he was arrested at the corner of South Broad and Cleveland Avenue by police responding to the hold-up, officers said.
• A 20-year-old man working at a business in the 8800 block of South Claiborne Avenue on the edge of Leonidas was robbed of his wallet and cash by a man wielding a silver revolver, New Orleans police said. The robbed then fled toward nearby Jefferson Parish, police said.
• New Orleans police said they are searching for a woman accused of stealing items from a Family Dollar store in the 4300 block of Woodland Drive in Algiers and then using a pocket knife to keep employees who tried to stop her at bay on Monday night. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers.
• Mazden Hamdan, 37, is wanted on allegations that he fired a pellet gun from his vehicle at a car being driven by someone with whom Hamdan was arguing on Dec. 4 in the police district that patrols areas such as Central City, NOPD said.
The victim in the case for a few moments believed the gun Hamdan pointed during the encounter was "a real firearm," police said. Hamdan faces counts of aggravated assault and simple criminal damage.