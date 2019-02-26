The New Orleans man who is accused of snatching a gun from a security guard at a Bourbon Street fried-chicken joint and fatally shooting a nurse walking by early Sunday morning never pulled the trigger, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Public defender Leon Roche stopped short of saying that the guard fired the bullets that killed Ochsner nurse Julie Couvillon and wounded the case's suspect, the guard himself, and a fourth man.

But Roche made it clear that his client, Louis Barnes, denies firing the handgun that police say he and the guard fought over. The claim insinuates that either the guard fired the bullets in question or the pistol somehow discharged during the struggle.

Roche's assertions surfaced during a bail hearing for Barnes on an unrelated criminal charge. Barnes had been free on bond in that case when the fatal gunfire erupted about 3:30 a.m. on the city’s famous party promenade.

It was, on Barnes’ behalf, the strongest refutation so far of the police’s version of the events that left the 36-year-old Couvillon dead.

The owner of the security guard’s company, Elite Protection Solutions, declined to comment on Roche’s arguments, citing an open police investigation into the case. Elite's owner, Willie Harris, only said, “If I was Mr. Barnes, being in the trouble that he has brought upon (himself), I would probably argue the same thing.”

According to police, a 23-year-old man providing security at a Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon asked Barnes to leave. Police haven’t said why Barnes was being tossed, but the chicken joint has claimed that he was trying to sell drugs.

In any event, Barnes allegedly refused to leave and began punching the guard during an attack that unfolded both inside and outside the eatery.

Multiple witnesses saw Barnes, 37, grab a .40-caliber Glock that the guard had, at which time two gunshots rang out, police have said.

The guard and Couvillon were struck in the neck, and Barnes was hit in his right shoulder. All were taken to University Medical Center after nearby police heard the gunfire and responded to the scene.

Couvillon was pronounced dead. Barnes was released and jailed on counts of murder and attempted murder. The guard was treated for a critical wound but is expected to survive.

A fourth victim, a 43-year-old man, was grazed in the arm and later went to Tulane University Medical Center to be examined.

In addition to witness statements, court documents outlining the probable cause for Barnes’ arrest recount how exterior city crime cameras recorded him striking the guard as well as chasing him into and out of Willie’s Chicken Shack, suggesting he was the aggressor in the fatal clash.

But the documents don’t say whether that footage shows Barnes firing the gun – only that Couvillon and the guard suddenly fell to the ground at the time the gunshots were heard.

The surveillance cameras inside Willie’s Chicken Shack won’t provide any clarity on this point. The business’ Internet service was down at the time of the shooting, and its cameras didn’t record footage of incident, Victoria Coulon — a spokeswoman for the Willie’s Chicken Shack chain — said Tuesday.

Roche appeared to be aware of those circumstances in court Tuesday, strongly accusing the guard of shooting his client. Roche stopped short of saying that the guard also shot himself, Couvillon and the second bystander, but he made it clear that he denied Barnes shot anyone and called on authorities to release their surveillance camera footage of Sunday morning’s melee.

Coulon, for her part, agreed with Roche that the release of camera footage would be beneficial. “Everyone needs to know the truth,” she said.

Yet she disagreed it would be beneficial to Barnes, saying multiple witnesses support the accusation that he had snatched the guard’s pistol away at the time the gunshots were fired.

She also said it was “a disservice to the victims” of the incident to assign blame on the guard while he’s on the mend.

“The security guard was trying to protect our patrons and was also trying to contact the police while being physically attacked,” Coulon said.

Barnes would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder.

In Louisiana, second-degree murder convictions require prosecutors to prove that defendants either intended to kill or unintentionally did so while committing one of a handful of crimes, among them rape, arson and robbery.

At the time of Sunday’s bloodshed, Barnes was out on $5,000 bond while awaiting trial on charges that he failed to register as a sex offender. He was required to register as such after pleading guilty to having sex with an underage girl in Jefferson Parish and serving a two-year sentence.

Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office prosecutors on Tuesday sought for Barnes’ bail in that case to be increased or his bond revoked following his arrest in Couvillon’s killing. Roche pushed back by arguing that his client didn’t murder or even shoot anybody, but pro tem Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron increased Barnes’ bail in that case to $200,000.

Barnes’ bail in Sunday’s deadly fracas was set at $1.5 million. He remained in jail Tuesday.