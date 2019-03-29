New Orleans Police Department districts patrolling the French Quarter and Uptown are getting new commanders as part of a shakeup of agency leadership under first-year NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, officials announced Friday.

The wave of promotions and other personnel moves are Ferguson’s most public move to date aimed at leaving his mark on an agency whose reins he inherited in January from Michael Harrison, who retired as NOPD superintendent to become the police commissioner of Baltimore.

Commander Doug Eckert, who for several years has headed the Criminal Investigations Division, will now supervise officers patrolling the Uptown-based 2nd District. Eckert will be replacing Jennifer Dupree, who will lose her unclassified rank of commander and return to her Civil Service-protected rank of lieutenant.

Dupree’s removal as the 2nd District commander comes amid an internal investigation into whether she took a take-home vehicle out of the permitted 40-mile radius during a time in which was also taking care of a sick relative, multiple law enforcement sources said.

But NOPD did not elaborate on the decision to replace Dupree with Eckert at a patrol district whose boundaries include the universities of Loyola and Tulane as well as the neighborhoods surrounding them.

Meanwhile, NOPD confirmed that Commander Nicholas Gernon of the French Quarter-based 8th District will be replaced by Lt. Octavio Baldassaro, who is being promoted to commander after the leader of the investigations unit at a district whose boundaries include Mid-City and Treme.

Gernon will head up the division housing the force’s crime lab while retaining his rank of commander.

Gernon was recently investigated about his handling of a Louisiana State Police complaint about the roadside manner of an off-duty 8th District sergeant who was pulled over by a trooper in November. But Gernon’s retention of his unclassified commander rank suggest the move was more about giving Baldassaro a shot in a higher-profile position at a time when many more changes were being made as well. Ferguson, on Friday, also said the Gernon's background as a homicide investigator will benefit the crime lab division.

It is not clear where Gernon's predecessor in that position, Darryl Albert, will be headed. Albert's move comes after an investigation into his possibly violating the workplace police prohibiting discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation, though that complaint was deemed unfounded according to a document provided by his attorney, Donovan Livaccari.

The changes at the districts were accompanied by the reshuffling of personnel higher up on the chain of command.

Eckert’s replacement atop CID will be Commander Regina Williams, who currently serves as the second-highest ranking member of the Public Integrity Bureau. Assuming Williams’ old position will be Sabrina Richardson, who’s being promoted from the rank of lieutenant after a stint in the force’s special victims section.

Commander Otha Sandifer, who had been the second-in-command atop the division in charge of NOPD’s implementation of a years-old federal reform pact, will occupy a vacancy left by the section's former boss, Deputy Chief Danny Murphy, who joined Harrison in Baltimore.

Sandra Contreras, a lieutenant heading the investigations unit at a district including Gentilly and Lakeview, will be promoted to commander to fill in Sandifer’s old spot.

Meanwhile, Paul Noel will be promoted to the position of Chief Deputy Superintendent, placing him just below Ferguson and above three other deputy superintendents.

The agency's new chief of staff will be Dante Bidwell, who's helped manage the reform pact's implementation and will replace Eric Melancon. Melancon is joining Harrison and Murphy in Baltimore, which is undergoing its own federal reform pact, called a consent decree.

The name of Sandifer's section will be changed from the Compliance Bureau to the Professional Standards and Accountability Bureau, which is meant to reflect the department's commitment to preserving improvements under the consent decree even after NOPD complies with and is released from it.

The Advocate will have more later. NOPD announced the moves shortly before a promotion ceremony at Southern University New Orleans that was closed to the public.