A private company is set to begin investigating fender benders and other minor traffic crashes in New Orleans instead of the police, WWL-TV reported.
On Scene Services will assume those duties after receiving a contract from Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration last May, a couple of years after former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration suggested that as a way to free up New Orleans Police Department officers to handle more serious crimes.
The officers will be off-duty or retired, wearing OSS uniforms while working for subcontractor Pinnacle Security, founded by former NOPD detective Chad Perez. OSS' agents will then send the information to NOPD, who will handle issuing any tickets and storing records, which can be sold to insurance companies or lawyers.
During a pilot program that began in January, the average wait time for an OSS agent has been 90 minutes. WWL-TV said OSS hopes that number will drop when the full program launches in the next 60 to 90 days, but the station noted that is still lower than the average 2-hour, 7-minute wait time for NOPD officers.
NOPD will still respond to crashes involving fatalities and serious injuries. There will be a protocol to get an on-duty officer to crashes involving impaired drivers even if they are otherwise minor.